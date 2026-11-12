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Ecuadorian President Noboa Accuses Local Administrations of Corruption and Criminal Ties

World

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa accused several municipal administrations of corruption and maintaining ties with criminal organizations during an interview with Radio Centro on Nov. 11.

Envelope with money
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Markus Spiske is licensed under Free
Envelope with money

Noboa alleged that the administration of Quito caused losses exceeding $60 million to the state treasury through opaque operations at mineral quarries. He further claimed that municipal employees were subjected to forced salary deductions to fund the election campaign of Quito Mayor Pabel Muñoz.

The President's accusations extended to Guayaquil, where he stated that over $10 million was spent on advertising intended to pressure the central government. Noboa also alleged that city surveillance cameras in certain regions may have been utilized for criminal interests.

In Manta, Noboa asserted that the leadership of the road control agency is linked to the family of "Fito," the leader of the Los Choneros gang, specifically citing influence exerted by the gang leader's brothers, nephews, and cousins. Following these claims, the President called for large-scale personnel changes within local security agencies.

Noboa framed these actions as a crackdown on crime rather than political retaliation. He referenced a 2023 internal conflict within the Democratic Left party, claiming leadership ignored a vote in which he defeated Otto Sonnenfeld by 14 votes to 10.

These statements remain political allegations; no official court rulings or documentary evidence have been presented to date to verify the violations cited by the President.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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