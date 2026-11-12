Kazakhstan Ranks Third in Russian New Car Imports Amidst Falling Local Production Share

Between January 2022 and October 2026, Kazakhstan secured the third-largest share of new car imports into Russia, accounting for 4.1% of the total volume. This placed the country behind China, which held a dominant 77.5% share, and Kyrgyzstan, which accounted for 8.7%. Other suppliers included Belarus with a 3% share and South Korea with 1.7%.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Obi is licensed under Free A row of new cars

During this five-year period, Russia imported a total of 4.79 million vehicles, comprising 2.83 million new cars and 1.96 million used vehicles. In the segment of pre-owned transport, Japan emerged as the primary supplier with a 54.4% share, while Kazakhstan did not rank among the top five providers in this category.

Despite Kazakhstan's position in the five-year aggregate, the volume of locally produced vehicle shipments has contracted. In the first quarter of 2026, only 840 cars of Kazakh assembly were registered in Russia, a figure half that of the same period in 2025. These vehicles were predominantly Hyundai, Kia, and Skoda models. According to Sergey Tselikov, head of Avtostat, the share of the Kazakh automotive industry in the Russian market during this timeframe was 0.3%.

However, demand for specific models persists. In early 2026, more than half of the new Kia Sportage vehicles supplied to Russia were manufactured at the Saryarka Avto Prom plant in Kostanay.

Beyond direct exports of local production, Kazakhstan also serves as a transit route for vehicles originating from China. Purchasers frequently utilize delivery and registration schemes through Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in an attempt to reduce vehicle costs. Nevertheless, actual savings are often offset by additional expenses related to logistics, recycling fees, and customs levies.