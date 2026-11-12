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Chaos in Madagascar's capital: illegal structures over city drains led to immediate enforcement

World

Official building permits are scarce in Antananarivo, with only 20% of the city's structures holding legitimate authorization. According to the Municipal Urban Planning and Architecture Authority (CUA), authorities record approximately 100 violations of urban planning standards weekly, indicating a systemic issue with unauthorized construction in Madagascar's capital.

Road construction: the work team lays the pipeline under the control of the equipment
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Храмцов is licensed under Все права защищены
Road construction: the work team lays the pipeline under the control of the equipment

Municipal services have prioritized inspections of buildings constructed directly over drainage channels. These structures physically obstruct water flow and block access to sewage infrastructure, making routine technical maintenance impossible. In each case, CUA specialists evaluate the potential to relocate the channel's course; if engineering conditions prevent such changes, the building becomes subject to administrative enforcement.

To address unregulated construction, a temporary legalization point opened on Analakely Square on November 10. This month-long campaign aims to simplify the process for owners of existing structures to obtain necessary permits.

Simultaneously with the legalization efforts, ongoing inspections of active construction sites continue. CUA Director of Urban Planning Hery Rala Andriamanalinarisoa stated that authorities are enforcing work stoppages and sealing off construction sites for developers who ignore regulations. The long-term success of these measures depends on whether oversight can transition from temporary campaigns to a permanent, operational regulatory framework.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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