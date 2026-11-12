Uzbekistan Designates WB Taxi as Market Dominant

Uzbekistan's Competition Committee has officially designated WB Taxi as a digital platform operator holding a dominant position in the market for brokerage services related to passenger transport and taxi ride-hailing. The status is formalized in an order published by the authority, triggering specific regulatory obligations for the company.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Moscow, UMO 5 taxi, Apr 2026 03

As a direct consequence of this designation, WB Taxi is required to implement an antitrust compliance system. This measure, mandated by the country's competition protection laws, aims to prevent potential abuses stemming from the operator's ability to act independently of competitors and influence market conditions. Concurrently, the Committee has assumed responsibility for monitoring the company's adherence to these new norms.

In this regulatory context, a dominant position does not imply the total absence of competition but rather acknowledges the operator's capacity to act independently of rival participants. Such a status grants the ability to hinder the market entry of new players or restrict the economic freedom of other entities. For WB Taxi, this means that even with the presence of other taxi applications, their market activities will be assessed in light of the dominant operator's influence.

WB Taxi launched operations in Uzbekistan in December 2025, initially operating in a limited mode in Tashkent via invitation and waitlists. General access for all users in the capital was granted in March 2026, followed by geographic expansion to Samarkand, Bukhara, Namangan, Andijan, and Fergana. During the launch phase, the company utilized aggressive passenger acquisition tactics, including a 50% cashback incentive for cashless payments.