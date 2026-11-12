Madagascar Civil Society Demands Reforms to EU Fisheries Deal Over Local Benefits

Madagascar-based civil society organizations are urging a review of the terms governing the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (APPD) with the European Union. The group is challenging the conditions of the new contract, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2027. Their primary objection is that financial revenues generated by European fishing companies are failing to reach local coastal communities and small-scale fishers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tuna in the ocean

The current agreement, valid from 2023 to 2027, regulates tuna harvesting within the island's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Under its provisions, 65 European tuna vessels are authorized to catch up to 14,000 tons of fish annually. In exchange, the EU pays an annual access fee of €700,000 and allocates €1.1 million for the development of the fisheries sector. Additionally, each vessel owner pays €85 per ton caught, along with an environmental levy.

Actual catch figures for 2024 and 2025 exceeded the established limits, averaging 18,301 tons per year. During this period, vessel owners remitted a total of €1.9 million, consisting of €1,678,429 in catch fees and €170,482 in environmental contributions.

Civil society representatives highlight a disconnect between the aggregate sums entering the state budget and the actual livelihoods of those on the coast. They argue that economic fairness should be measured not by the volume of payments to the treasury, but by the share of value retained within the country. Currently, a significant portion of added value flows abroad: tuna caught in the EEZ is shipped to foreign ports for processing, packaging, and subsequent sale.

The sector's potential is estimated at 52,000 tons of tuna passing through the country's economic zone annually. To ensure these resources benefit local residents, advocates are demanding that financing be directed toward specific material needs of small-scale fishing. This includes the purchase of suitable boats and gear, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and the construction of infrastructure for unloading, storage, and processing fish directly on the island.