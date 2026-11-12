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Kazakhstan Not Second in World Divorce Rates

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Official demographic statistics from Kazakhstan refute widespread social media claims that the country ranks second globally in divorce rates, trailing only the Maldives. According to energyprom. kz, the misconception originated from a February 2023 report by the Norwegian firm Advokatsmart, which cited a rate of 4.6 divorces per 1,000 residents. This figure was subsequently adopted without source attribution by the U. S.-based legal firm Petrelli Previtera and the aggregator World Population Review.

Birth rate reduction
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Birth rate reduction

Following a formal request for correction by the Bureau of National Statistics (BNS) in March 2024, World Population Review adjusted its 2023 data for Kazakhstan to 2 divorces per 1,000 people, placing the country approximately 15th in the global ranking. The BNS noted that even during the historical peak of divorces in 2019-when 59,800 marriages were dissolved-the rate was 3.2 per 1,000 residents, not 4.6.

Recent official data shows 40,200 divorces in 2023 (coefficient 2.0) and 45,700 in 2025 (coefficient 2.2, a 12.7% annual increase). In the first half of 2026, 22,500 divorces were recorded, representing a 4.5% increase over the same period in 2025.

Demographers highlight that the general divorce coefficient can be misleading because it includes the entire population, including children. Kazakhstan's high proportion of residents under 15 (29%) compared to the European Union (approximately 15%) artificially lowers this number. When calculated only for the adult population (15+), Kazakhstan ranks 14th globally with 2.9 divorces per 1,000 adults-lower than Russia (5.8), Moldova (4.9), Georgia (4.7), and Belarus (4.4), and comparable to the U. S. (2.9) and Lithuania (3.0).

The most precise metric, calculating divorces per 1,000 married women, places Kazakhstan at 10.8. This aligns the country with Northern Europe and the Baltics, remaining significantly lower than Russia (21.1), Latvia (15.3), and the U. S. (14.4), though higher than Germany (7.3) and Italy (6.0). Census data from 2021 indicates that 52.4% of women over 15 in Kazakhstan are married (3.7 million people), a higher percentage than in Russia (48.7%) or Germany (48.1%).

Regional data for 2025 reveals disparities within the country. The highest rates per 1,000 adults were found in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions (4.4 each) and North Kazakhstan region (4.1). The lowest rates occurred in Turkestan (1.6), Almaty (2.3), and Shymkent (2.7). In absolute numbers, Almaty reported 5,000 divorces and Astana 4,200.

Official statistics only account for legal dissolutions via courts or registry offices. Census data indicates that approximately 460,000 women in Kazakhstan live in unregistered unions, the dissolution of which is not captured in state reporting.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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