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Romania delays Iernut gas turbine plant to mid-2027 after contractor termination

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Romania's Ministry of Energy has pushed the operational deadline for the Iernut gas turbine power plant to mid-2027, moving past the previous target of December 31, 2026. The project, initiated in 2016, is now approximately six years behind its original schedule. Once operational, the 430 MW facility will provide capacity equivalent to nearly two-thirds of a single reactor at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

Energy issues
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Energy issues

Although the Ministry of Energy and grid operator Romgaz report the site is 98% complete, the plant remains offline pending critical system integration, final mounting operations, and comprehensive technical testing. The delay follows the termination of two separate contracts with Spanish contractor Duro Felguera. The initial 2016 agreement, valued at approximately €300 million, targeted a December 2020 completion but was canceled in 2021 due to missed deadlines.

A second contract signed in 2023 for €68 million (excluding VAT) to finalize the works was terminated in September 2025. Romgaz cited failure to meet schedule milestones, incomplete technical documentation, subcontractor payment delays, and the contractor's abandonment of the site as the causes.

To prevent the degradation of installed equipment and structures, Romgaz has assumed direct management of the project. In early 2026, the company initiated procurement for design services for the remaining sections and equipment conservation. While total project completion is cited at 98%, the specific EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract for the remaining work stands at 90% completion.

The delays have triggered financial liabilities. Romgaz has recovered 60.06 million lei from Duro Felguera's guarantee deposit, with efforts to recover an additional 28.86 million lei ongoing. Under the National Investment Plan (PNI), Romgaz received 292.4 million lei of an approved 320.9 million lei grant; however, this funding must be returned if the plant is not commissioned by December 31, 2026.

Romgaz has not disclosed the final estimated cost to complete the project, citing ongoing procurement processes and confidentiality requirements as a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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