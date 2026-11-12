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Kyrgyzstan Pension Spending to Exceed 140 Billion Soms in 2027 Amid Dependency Ratio Crisis

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Kyrgyzstan's pension expenditures have more than doubled over five years, rising from 52 billion soms in 2021 to 122 billion soms by 2026. Baktiyar Aliev, chairman of the Social Fund, projects that spending will exceed 140 billion soms in 2027.

Receiving a pension
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Receiving a pension

This growth is driven by an increasing number of recipients and higher benefit amounts. On October 1, 2026, the insurance component of pensions rose by 20%, requiring an additional 4.2 billion soms for the remainder of the year. Approximately 18 billion soms are allocated for indexation next year, bringing the total funding for these purposes to 27 billion soms. Consequently, the average pension increased from 6,000 soms in 2021 to 12,888 soms as of October 2026.

Demographic shifts have further strained the system. The number of pensioners grew from 400,000 in 2010 to 826,000 by November 1, 2026, with an increase of 100,000 people over the last four years.

The sustainability of the fund remains a critical concern due to a significant imbalance in the dependency ratio. While international organizations recommend 3.5 workers per retiree, Kyrgyzstan's current ratio is 0.9.

Funding is primarily sourced from insurance contributions, supplemented by returns from government securities totaling approximately 40 billion soms.

The Social Fund is currently finalizing the digitization of its operations. While modules for pension assignment, payments, and income accounting are operational, integration with the State Tax Service database is expected in the coming days, with the full information system scheduled for deployment by the end of November.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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