Pays de la Loire Launches Unified Transport Ticketing and 50% Discount Card in 2027

Starting January 4, 2027, the Pays de la Loire region will consolidate its transport ticketing and route integration. The system will merge bus and rail segments, allowing a single ticket to provide access across the urban networks of nine agglomerations: Nantes, Saint-Nazaire, Angers, Le Mans, Laval, Cholet, Saumur, La Roche-sur-Yon, and Les Sables-d'Olon.

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The Aléop -50% card (formerly Mezzo), previously restricted to railways, will expand to cover the region's entire bus fleet. The annual cost for the card is 15 euros for adults and 10 euros for passengers under 26 using land transport. Holding the card reduces the price of any ticket by 50%, setting fares between 1.30 and 1.90 euros depending on the route. For rail passengers, this discount extends to all group members, and children aged 4 to 12 travel for free on Wednesdays.

New fare options target specific user profiles. The Aléop Junior ticket offers a 50% discount for children aged 4-11, or free travel when accompanied by an adult with a valid Aléop -50% card. Youth subscriptions for those under 26 will be available across all regional departments at a 40% discount compared to standard rates.

Flexible options include the Aléop Hebdo weekly package starting at 10 euros for students and temporary employees. A summer Pass Aléop Jeune été is available for 30 euros per month for unlimited travel in June, July, and August, while the Aléop Multi Car offers unlimited daily travel for groups of up to five people for 15 euros.

Social pricing, specifically the solidaire fare, will now be determined by the family income coefficient. Subscribers may also temporarily suspend their passes during low-activity periods or summer holidays to align costs with actual usage.

In the Châteaubriant- LocalDate community, the network will integrate a demand-responsive taxi service connecting 115 stop points across 26 communes to 32 terminals. Rides cost 2.90 euros. For residents over 70, the service provides door-to-door transport to fill gaps where fixed-route infrastructure does not reach residential areas in small villages.