Aral Sea Restoration: 1 Million Hectares of Salt-Tolerant Vegetation Planted

Since 2021, a project to plant salt-tolerant vegetation has been underway on the drained seabed of the Aral Sea. Nurlken Sharbiev, Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, stated that the total sown area currently stands at 1,017,000 hectares. The initiative involves the introduction of more than 3,440 tons of seeds, primarily tamarisk (saksaul) and other species, alongside the planting of over 53 million saplings.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Danrafaliya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Aral Sea

The technical foundation for this operation relies on specific nursery infrastructure. In Kazauly, a World Bank-supported facility covers 33 hectares with an annual capacity of 3 million saplings. Additionally, a 3-hectare nursery is being established directly on the former seabed. To support irrigation, two wells were drilled to a depth of 500 meters, each with a discharge capacity of up to 9 liters per second. Within the influence zones of these wells, natural germination of tamarisk has been observed.

Scientific oversight is provided by the Kyzylorda branch of the Kazakh Research Institute of Forestry and Landscape Architecture (KazNIILHA). Specialists are drawing on long-term studies, including the works of Vladimir Kaverin. Beyond tamarisk, researchers are evaluating the viability of growing tamarix, juzgun, sarsazan, as well as honey-producing and pasture grasses, aiming to create conditions for regional livestock development in the future.

Simultaneously, environmentalist Asel Tasymagambetova has warned of potential shifts in the northern Caspian Sea. Under one climate scenario, water levels could drop by an additional 3 to 4 meters by 2050, with further declines projected by 2100. Such a reduction may result in the partial exposure of the seabed and the loss of navigability in the sea's northern sector.