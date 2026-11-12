Morocco's 2027 Budget Faces Structural Risk from Crude Oil Price Discrepancy

Morocco's government has drafted its 2027 budget based on an assumed price of $75 per barrel for Brent crude, a figure that analysts at Marogest describe as overly optimistic given recent market conditions. On October 27, Brent crude prices reached $114, creating a $39 gap between the state's planning assumption and actual market reality. This discrepancy represents a 52% overage relative to the plan outlined in the draft finance law. Since Morocco's fiscal stability is directly tied to global energy prices, which drive government expenditure and trade balance, this divergence signals a significant structural risk to the national budget.

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The heaviest burden on the public purse remains the price compensation system for essential goods. The authorities have allocated 19.4 billion dirhams for 2027, down from 21.8 billion dirhams spent in 2026. The 2026 figure includes an emergency injection of 8 billion dirhams in May. Butane is the primary driver of this spending pressure. In the first eight months of 2026, approximately 9 billion dirhams were spent on butane subsidies. The financial strain is exacerbated by rising resource costs: butane prices hit $730 per ton in October, whereas the 2027 budget assumes a price of $600 per ton. Consequently, the subsidy for a single 12-kilogram gas cylinder has increased by 15.7% to 61.8 dirhams. By comparison, significantly smaller amounts are allocated for sugar (2 billion dirhams) and flour (800 million dirhams).

"High volatility in hydrocarbon prices forces authorities to continuously reassess inter-budgetary transfers to mitigate social tension caused by rising costs for utilities and basic goods,” noted Valery Kozlov, a regional economist and budget analyst, in a conversation with Pravda. Ru.

While the government projects a 3.7% GDP growth and 1.5% inflation, Bank Al-Maghrib maintains a more conservative outlook, forecasting only 2.9% economic expansion. The state plans to boost tax revenues by 15.6% to 423.5 billion dirhams, with corporate profit tax contributions expected to reach 124.8 billion dirhams. However, Marogest experts warn that actual tax collection growth may fall between 10% and 14%. Elevated energy prices are compressing business margins, which inevitably reduces the amount flowing into the treasury. To maintain a budget deficit capped at 3% of GDP (58.7 billion dirhams), the government must mobilize 165.7 billion dirhams. Approximately 60 billion dirhams are planned to be raised externally, while the remaining 105.7 billion dirhams will be sourced through domestic treasury bonds, with monthly placements of 8.8 billion dirhams.