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Kyrgyzstan introduces 60 new standardized protocols for treating cancer and chronic diseases

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic is implementing a new set of clinical algorithms designed to standardize the diagnosis, treatment, and provision of emergency care for oncological and non-communicable diseases.

Медицинское обследование КТ
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Медицинское обследование КТ

According to the ministry, over 60 algorithms have been developed. These protocols cover a range of critical medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, renal pathology, septic states, and shock conditions, as well as various forms of cancer. The initiative focuses on the introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), detailed roadmaps, and structured patient routing across all levels of the national healthcare system.

To facilitate the rollout, a series of training sessions is being held from November 10 to 12 in Bishkek for specialists from national centers, hospitals, and family medicine centers located in the capital and the Chuy region. Medical professionals from the Osh, Batken, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, and Talas regions are participating in the training via an online format.

The training programs, led by ministry specialists and chief non-staff experts, detail the specific algorithms for patient management, practical approaches to emergency care, and the mechanisms for inter-level routing between medical facilities.

The Ministry of Health states that the objective of these unified clinical approaches is to ensure consistent quality of care regardless of the patient's region or the specific level of the healthcare facility. The ministry anticipates that systemic implementation will reduce mortality and disability rates, while lowering the financial burden on both the state healthcare system and individual patients.

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