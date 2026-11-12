Kyrgyzstan develops plan for Nuclear Medicine Center with Rosatom

The National Center of Oncology and Hematology is considering a project to establish a Center for Nuclear Medicine, according to Bakhadyr Bebezov, the director of the center.
Bebezov stated that the development of nuclear medicine is a global trend and is necessary for the further improvement of oncological care within Kyrgyzstan. The center has specifically developed a project for the advancement of this field in cooperation with Rosatom.
At present, the institution is awaiting the implementation of the project, with the director expressing hope that construction will begin in the near future, describing the move as a prospective direction for the country's oncological services.
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