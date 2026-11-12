Kyrgyzstan's external debt grew to 2.15 times its annual export value

Kyrgyzstan's total external debt amounted to $12.526 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by the World Bank. This figure represents a significant gap between the country's liabilities and its trade earnings, with the total debt now 2.15 times larger than the value of its annual exports.

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The reported debt figure is an aggregate that includes financial obligations held by both the state and the private sector. This combined burden reflects the total amount of capital owed to foreign creditors.

Beyond the debt-to-export ratio, analysts have highlighted a specific vulnerability in the country's trade balance: a continued reliance on the import of oils and fats to meet domestic needs.