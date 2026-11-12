Kyrgyzstan Allocates 213 Tajik-Transferred Homes to Border Conflict Victims

In the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, authorities have begun distributing residential properties transferred from Tajikistan as part of a state border delimitation agreement. The process specifically targets citizens who lost multiple homes during the border conflicts of 2021-2022.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Николай Булыкин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bishkek, Zheleznodorozhnikov Park, GAZ-53

The distribution is based on records from a special commission established after the clashes. Under these guidelines, families who previously had two or more houses within a single courtyard and saw both destroyed or burned are eligible for the transferred properties. While the state had previously built replacement homes for those whose primary residences were destroyed, this current phase provides additional housing to compensate for the second lost structures.

Baktybek Toksonbaev, deputy special representative of the President in Batken, stated that 213 residential properties in total were transferred from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan. Of these, 180 are currently being distributed via a public lottery system to ensure transparency. To date, approximately 160 houses have been handed over in the Batken district, and 22 have been distributed in the Leilek district.

The properties are located in areas such as the former Somoniyon settlement, which has now transitioned to the administration of the village of Kok-Tash, as well as the Korgoncho and Doba sectors. According to local officials, these land exchanges were implemented to eliminate friction caused by shared use of roads and water resources between citizens of the two countries, which had previously led to frequent disputes and violence.

Because the condition of the transferred houses varies significantly-ranging from fair to very poor-local authorities are allowing recipients to swap their assigned properties through mutual agreement and written application before official registration begins. State title deeds (acts) are scheduled to be issued starting next week.

The broader border delimitation process follows a formal agreement signed by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek on March 13, 2025. To enhance security and stabilize the region, 253 residential sectors in the Batken region were exchanged with Tajikistan, comprising 179 units in the Batken district and 74 in the Leilek district. The total length of the state border between the two nations is 1,008.14 kilometers.