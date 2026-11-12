Kyrgyzstan to scale floating solar capacity from 0.1 MW to 15 MW

Kyrgyzstan plans to install a floating solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 15 megawatts. According to the Ministry of Energy, the facility will be located at the reservoir of the HPP-5 hydroelectric power plant.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены Floating solar power plant against the background of a green forest

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank, which is currently in the process of selecting consultants.

The deployment follows a pilot phase at HPP-5, where a smaller floating solar installation with a capacity of 0.1 MW was commissioned on March 1, 2024. Operational data for the pilot site shows it generated 133.9 thousand kWh of electricity in 2024, 141.1 thousand kWh in 2025, and 132.5 thousand kWh during the first ten months of 2026.

The Ministry of Energy stated that placing solar panels on the water surface allows for the preservation of land resources, reduces water evaporation from the reservoir, and enables the use of existing power infrastructure.