The invisible wall in Vancouver: how capital costs killed the dream of affordable living

In Vancouver, 4,376 completed condominiums sat unsold in May, a record high for the metro area. Simultaneously, in Toronto, Assembly Corp., a major proponent of factory-made housing, filed for creditor protection and appointed an interim receiver. These events illustrate a paradox: Canada faces a structural housing shortage that has priced out many residents, yet its major markets are saturated with empty, finished units that developers cannot sell.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Vancouver, Canada

The Cost of Money

The disconnect between shortage and surplus is driven by debt. The ability to build housing depends less on the cost of materials or labor than on the cost of capital. For private developers, financing a project requires a blend of bank debt and equity. Bank loans typically cost around 7%, but equity investors demand returns of approximately 18% to cover their risk. This results in a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of roughly 10%.

This financial structure dictates physical outcomes. Consider a $500,000 apartment. At a 10% cost of capital, the annual carrying cost is $50,000, requiring a monthly rent of $4,167 just to cover financing, before accounting for maintenance or taxes. If the same unit were financed at 4%-the rate at which the Canadian government borrows-the carrying cost drops to $20,000 annually, or $1,667 per month.

Stephen Bennett, CEO of Affordable Housing Societies, notes that a 100-unit project in British Columbia costs approximately $50 million. Financed through conventional private channels, the resulting rents must average $2,625. This makes the units affordable only for households earning over $104,000, a threshold met by only 40% of British Columbia households. Bennett argues that without government intervention to lower the cost of capital, it is virtually impossible for non-profits to deliver affordable housing.

Market Mechanics and the Freeze

Private developers must build products that sell quickly to service this high-cost debt. This incentivizes the construction of smaller, higher-yield units, such as studios and one-bedrooms, which attract investor buyers. When interest rates rose, these investors withdrew. In the Lower Mainland, more than 60% of unsold completed units have two or more bedrooms, according to Real Property Data. These are larger units that local families need but cannot afford at current prices, while developers and lenders avoid discounting them to protect their collateral values.

The system has become self-reinforcing. Lenders typically require 70% pre-sales before funding construction. With investor demand vanished, pre-sales have stalled. In Metro Vancouver, no concrete condo towers have launched pre-sales this year. In the Toronto region, pre-construction launches have dropped to four this year, compared to 101 in 2021. Meridian Credit Union, Ontario's largest credit union, has stated it will not lower this threshold, citing concerns about speculative lending.

Every project is a spreadsheet. If the projected sale price or rent cannot cover land, construction, and the ~10% cost of capital, the project is not built. As prices soften, the financial models for new projects collapse, halting the supply pipeline. CMHC warned in September that a future supply crunch in the home ownership market is likely.

The Decline of Industrialized Construction

The reliance on high-risk, short-term financing also kills efficient building methods. Modular housing and mass timber offer lower costs and faster delivery but require sustained, long-term order books to justify the capital investment in factories and skilled labor. The current boom-and-bust cycle is fatal to such investments.

Assembly Corp. is the latest casualty of this dynamic. Canadian housing manufacturing has collapsed during major downturns for decades. The last time Canada built at such a scale using standardized, prefabricated methods was during and after World War II. Today, the financing model selects for rudimentary, non-standardized building that can be started and cancelled on short notice, rather than the industrial efficiency that could lower costs in the long term.

Credit Allocation and Public Intervention

Canada's financial system steers capital toward residential mortgages rather than productive investment. Household debt stands at 103% of GDP, the highest in the G7, with about three-quarters held in mortgages. This diverts underwriting capacity and savings away from small businesses and public housing development.

Meanwhile, Canadian retirement funds are increasingly deploying capital abroad. CPP Investments has invested in British build-to-rent housing, utilizing vehicles and legal frameworks that exist in the U. K. but not in Canada. This represents a loss of capital that could otherwise be used to build housing for Canadians.

Ottawa has the tools to intervene but is constrained by legal limits. Build Canada Homes, launched in September 2025, is a Crown corporation with the power to buy land, build, and lend. However, the Build Canada Homes Act caps its borrowing from entities other than the federal government at $400 million. This prevents it from leveraging its own assets to access cheaper capital markets. The November 2026 federal budget provided $13 billion for Build Canada Homes to deliver 200,000 homes over a decade but did not lift the borrowing cap.

A Shift in Infrastructure Policy

The core issue is that housing has been treated as a private asset class financed by speculative debt, rather than as basic social infrastructure. For 70 years, policy has subsidized buyers and bolstered private lenders, pushing prices far above local incomes. Inflation-adjusted home prices in Canada have more than doubled since 2005, outpacing growth in the U. S. and Britain.

Changing this trajectory requires treating housing like roads or schools: infrastructure that the public builds, finances patiently, and owns. A public or non-profit developer can access government borrowing rates and maintain long-term mandates, allowing it to build through market cycles and keep homes in inventory. Lifting the borrowing cap on Build Canada Homes would allow it to finance development against the income of the homes it builds, creating a domestic asset class for Canadian savings.

Provinces can follow suit by establishing their own public development entities. The goal is to stop measuring success by the amount of debt buyers can carry, and instead measure it by how many homes are priced to what people earn. Canada added a million homes in a decade after World War II by building, not betting. Rebuilding the institutional capacity to do so again requires a fundamental shift in how the country finances and owns its housing stock."}