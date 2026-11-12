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Montreal begins building 50-unit transitional housing for women using prefabricated modules

World » Canada

On a vacant lot on Avenue Elmhurst in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Montreal, construction of a 50-unit transitional housing building is scheduled to begin within six months. The structure, intended specifically for homeless women, will be assembled from 12 prefabricated modules produced in a factory before site preparation is even completed. This pilot project is part of a broader commitment by Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada to eliminate street camps and build 2,000 transitional homes during her four-year term.

Modular construction
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Modular construction

The primary mechanism driving this acceleration is the shift to off-site manufacturing. Isabelle Pépin, director general of the Montreal Municipal Housing Office (OMHM), noted that factory construction of the modules has already started, parallel to groundwork activities. This approach aims to bypass traditional bottlenecks in the construction timeline. If weather conditions permit, the three-story building is expected to be inaugurated by March 2027, significantly ahead of conventional build schedules.

The project is funded entirely by the City of Montreal and developed through a partnership between OMHM, the non-profit Communia, and prefab specialist Bonneville. The design follows a standardized model inspired by previous projects by developer Luc Maurice, allowing for economies of scale and rapid replication. Each unit includes a small kitchen, while the building incorporates shared spaces, a common kitchen, and an interior courtyard with provisions for urban agriculture. The goal is to create a supportive living environment that eases the transition from street homelessness to independent housing.

Financial and Social Supports

A critical component of the plan is the continuation of financial and social support after residents leave the transitional housing. The OMHM is working with the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure that tenants can maintain a rent level capped at 25% of their income when they move into permanent housing. This is supported by the Rental Supplement Program, which subsidizes 75% of the rent cost. The Province of Quebec will fund 90% of this subsidy, with the City covering the remainder.

Émilie Fortier, Vice-President of Services at Mission Old Brewery, which will provide day-to-day psychosocial support to residents, described this financial continuity as essential. Without it, she warned, a significant number of women would risk returning to the streets or shelters. Mélanie Fournier, a psychology doctoral student specializing in the trajectories of women exiting homelessness, emphasized that ongoing support for financial management and daily living skills is crucial. Many of these women have left destabilized environments and require assistance to successfully sustain independent tenancy.

While the 200-home target remains a political commitment rather than a delivered reality, this pilot project represents a concrete change in how the city approaches housing for homeless populations. By leveraging prefabrication and standardized support models, the city is attempting to reduce both the time to occupancy and the barrier to long-term stability. The success of the Avenue Elmhurst project will serve as a template for the 500 units planned for the next year and the hundreds more targeted by 2029.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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