World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Uzbekistan plans integration of Turkish smart-metering technology into national water system
Singapore cybersecurity incident at AIC exposed personal details of healthcare workforce
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Hungary Resumes Reconstruction of Budapest Airport Access Road After Decade-Long Delay
Old treaties resurfaced in Abu Dhabi: American envoys initiated a high-stakes dialogue with Russia
Brazil allocates 1.7 billion reais to combat El Niño climate impacts
Carrot growers want sweetness, not disappointment: One choice will reshape the 2027 harvest
Stewed Chicken with Chickpeas and Peppers: A Sequential Vegetable Build
Curd Pie Recipe: Professional techniques for shortcrust base and dairy filling stabilization

Samsung Accelerates HBM Chip Production as South Korea Targets $30 Billion Investment

World

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has indicated that Samsung Electronics' recent commitment to chip packaging will act as a catalyst for a much larger investment cycle, with an estimated 40 trillion won (approximately $30 billion) expected to flow into advanced equipment.

Samsung Electronics stand at GSMA Barcelona 20080211
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bjoertvedt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Samsung Electronics stand at GSMA Barcelona 20080211

The announcement came during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chip packaging facility in Asan. The specific plant currently under construction represents an initial outlay of 6 trillion won ($4.48 billion). The transition from this initial facility to a broader $30 billion investment suggests a strategic shift toward scaling production capacity to meet the systemic demand generated by the AI boom.

In a bid to capture market share in the server memory segment, Samsung Electronics has accelerated its timeline. The company now expects the new HBM production line to become operational by June 2028, moving the date forward by one year from the original schedule. The facility will feature three floors of clean-room space spanning roughly 31,000 square metres.

This expansion is not an isolated corporate move but part of a broader national industrial strategy. The South Korean government is coordinating with Samsung and SK Hynix to execute "mega projects" aimed at securing dominance in semiconductors, physical AI, and AI data centres.

For the industry, the acceleration of the HBM timeline is the most critical detail. As AI servers require specialised high-speed memory to function, Samsung's ability to bring this capacity online a year early suggests a high risk of supply shortages if the company does not scale rapidly. The shift from a $4.48 billion plant to a projected $30 billion ecosystem indicates that the scale of investment is moving beyond simple capacity additions toward a comprehensive upgrade of the semiconductor supply chain.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Columnists
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
World
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Popular
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi

Russian analyst Nikita Mendkovich argues that Washington's pressure to include the EU in Ukraine negotiations contradicts Moscow's strategic logic, citing internal US political constraints and the resulting complexity of a three-party format.

White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow Andrey Mihayloff Why Forgetting the Pill Matters More Than You Think Marina Lebedeva Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov Alexander Shtorm
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Last materials
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Hungary Resumes Reconstruction of Budapest Airport Access Road After Decade-Long Delay
Old treaties resurfaced in Abu Dhabi: American envoys initiated a high-stakes dialogue with Russia
Brazil allocates 1.7 billion reais to combat El Niño climate impacts
Carrot growers want sweetness, not disappointment: One choice will reshape the 2027 harvest
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Stewed Chicken with Chickpeas and Peppers: A Sequential Vegetable Build
Curd Pie Recipe: Professional techniques for shortcrust base and dairy filling stabilization
The old paper cards are finally dead: Cairo officials revealed a new digital path for arrivals
Mindanao power supply faces severe El Nino threat amid rising electricity demand concerns
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.