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PM2.5 exposure linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes in South Asia

World

Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5)-microscopic pollutants capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system-is linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a comprehensive global review published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases.

Delhi and its residents
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова
Delhi and its residents

The study, which analyzed 13 previous systematic reviews and meta-analyses, indicates that for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in PM2.5 exposure, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes rises by 10% to 16%. The research spanned diverse regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and East and South Asia.

For residents of South Asia, specifically those in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the data shows a 9% increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in PM2.5 levels. Beyond new diagnoses, the review connected particulate matter exposure to higher diabetes prevalence, increased diabetes-related mortality, and elevated fasting blood glucose levels. However, the researchers found no significant link to insulin resistance, and data regarding HbA1c levels remained insufficient.

The scale of the data is substantial, covering more than 200 million cumulative participant observations, though the authors note that these are not unique individuals due to overlapping study populations. A single review accounted for approximately 198 million of these observations.

The research was co-authored by Dr Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in New Delhi, alongside Yashendra Sethi, Nirja Kaka, Saurabh Singhal, Manvi Vasudev, and Giuseppe Biondi-Zoccai.

Dr Misra emphasized that air quality management needs to be integrated into diabetes prevention strategies. He argued that air pollution should not be viewed solely as a respiratory or environmental issue, but as a critical factor within the broader cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health continuum.

While the researchers pointed to potential biological mechanisms-such as systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and disrupted insulin signalling-they clarified that these were not systematically assessed in this review. They also cautioned that the findings establish an association rather than a direct causal link, noting that the evidence for new cases was graded as low. Consequently, the study does not definitively prove that improving air quality would lower the risk of diabetes, but it urges a more holistic approach to preventing metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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