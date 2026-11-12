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India drops to 28th place in Climate Change Performance Index 2027

World

India has experienced a third consecutive decline in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2027, dropping five places to the 28th position. The report, released by German-based think tanks Germanwatch and NewClimate Institute during COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, marks a significant shift in India's trajectory. For six consecutive years ending in 2024, India had maintained a presence in the global top 10, having peaked at 7th place due to aggressive expansion in renewable energy.

Street in India with mosques and transport
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Street in India with mosques and transport

The CCPI evaluates 64 countries and the European Union-collectively responsible for over 90% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-across four weighted metrics: GHG emissions (40%), renewable energy (20%), energy use (20%), and climate policy (20%).

Analysis of India's decline reveals a specific structural tension between growth and sustainability. According to CCPI lead author Jan Burck and co-author Madlen Peter, the drop is primarily driven by losses in the energy use and GHG emissions categories. While India's per capita emissions and energy consumption remain low compared to global averages, the absolute rise in these figures in recent years has led to a 'very low' rating in these specific segments.

Conversely, India's performance in renewable energy remains a point of strength. The authors noted a 'high' rating for the rapid expansion of solar and wind power. However, a critical bottleneck persists: renewables still constitute a relatively small portion of the total energy supply. To reverse the downward trend, the report suggests that India must move beyond capacity addition and focus on grid efficiency, energy storage, and a defined timeline for the reduction of coal dependency.

The comparative data highlights a disparity between economic scale and climate ranking. Pakistan, for instance, ranks higher than India at 26th, a result attributed to lower GHG emissions stemming from a smaller economy rather than more aggressive policy implementation. Meanwhile, the world's largest emitters continue to struggle, with China at 56th, and Russia (66th), the US (67th), and Iran (68th) occupying the bottom tier.

The broader G20 landscape shows a systemic failure in climate mitigation, with 10 member states receiving an overall 'very low' rating. This is despite the G20's collective responsibility for over 75% of global GHG emissions, with the UK remaining the only G20 nation among the high performers. Denmark continues to lead the index at 4th place, as no country has yet achieved a perfect score to occupy the top three spots.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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