India Needs Formal Information Policy to Address LAC Volatility

The persistent volatility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is creating a systemic gap between ground realities and public perception, according to Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retd), former commander of the Indian Army's 14 Corps. Speaking at a Blueprint Roundtable webinar hosted by Business Standard, Sharma argued that the Indian government requires a formal information policy to communicate border incidents more transparently to the public.

The necessity for such a framework is driven by the acceleration of information flow via social media. Sharma noted that in the current digital era, the ability to contain news of border frictions is diminishing, making a proactive communication strategy essential to ensure the public is aware of both the challenges and the defensive measures being employed by the Indian Army.

This call for a policy shift comes as friction persists in the eastern sector. Recent reports highlight a pattern of instability; on October 22, former Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed ongoing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh. While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) attributed these disturbances to Chinese forces diverging from established patrolling patterns, Beijing maintained that its activities constitute normal border patrols in accordance with bilateral agreements.

Analysis of the tactical environment suggests a degradation of traditional conflict-avoidance mechanisms. Lt Gen Sharma pointed out that 'banner drills'-a method where patrols displayed banners to signal disengagement-have lost their effectiveness following major flashpoints such as the 2013 Depsang incident and the 2017 Doklam standoff. He emphasised that the current state of affairs is defined by a "total" lack of trust, framing India's current posture not as mere assertiveness, but as a necessity for maintaining territorial integrity.

The structural nature of the conflict remains rooted in the lack of a formally demarcated and delineated boundary. Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, noted that the 2020 Galwan clash was not an isolated event but the culmination of preceding incidents. Donthi further challenged the long-standing narrative that border escalations are the result of rogue local PLA commanders, suggesting instead that the coordination of these incidents points to a higher level of strategic intent.

Despite these frictions, a cautious re-engagement is underway following the October 2024 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan. While both nations have utilised diplomatic and military channels-including 23 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul-Moldo and the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks in August 2026-the divergence in perceptions of the LAC continues to be the primary bottleneck preventing long-term stability.