NTA to establish permanent pool of independent observers to prevent exam leaks

In a strategic move to tighten the security architecture of national competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is establishing a permanent pool of independent examination observers. This initiative follows the systemic failures highlighted by the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, which exposed critical vulnerabilities in the existing oversight mechanism.

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The agency is shifting away from relying solely on local administration by creating a pre-verified cadre of empanelled observers who will report directly to the NTA. This structural change creates a new layer of surveillance, separating the observer's role from that of the city coordinator and the centre superintendent, thereby reducing the risk of local collusion.

To ensure a level of discipline and impartiality, the NTA has invited applications from three specific categories of professionals: retired Central and state government officers, retired armed forces and paramilitary personnel, and retired or serving academic staff from government institutions. For examinations conducted outside India, the agency intends to empanel Indian nationals residing in those respective cities to maintain administrative continuity.

Parallel to the human oversight overhaul, the NTA is also revising its physical infrastructure requirements for examination centres. The agency has issued a call for institutions to apply for empanelment based on strict capacity and configuration benchmarks:

Computer-Based Tests (CBT): Centres must provide 285 fully functional workstations per shift, distributed across at least four separate labs or halls, each containing a minimum of 30 workstations.

Centres must provide 285 fully functional workstations per shift, distributed across at least four separate labs or halls, each containing a minimum of 30 workstations. Pen-and-Paper Tests (PPT): Centres must accommodate at least 250 candidates per shift, with a requirement for at least six separate halls holding 40 candidates each, or an equivalent configuration.

These measures indicate a transition toward a more standardised and centralised control model. By integrating retired security personnel and enforcing rigid spatial requirements for test centres, the NTA is attempting to move from a trust-based system to a verification-based system in response to the widespread protests and integrity concerns surrounding national entrance exams.