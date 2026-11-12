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Bombay High Court quashes FIR against protester, says state cannot criminalise peaceful dissent

World

The Bombay High Court has underscored the critical distinction between legitimate democratic dissent and criminal activity, ruling that the state cannot use the legal machinery to suppress peaceful agitations. While quashing an FIR and chargesheet against an individual in Maharashtra, the court warned that deploying criminal prosecutions to stifle the constitutional right to protest would represent a "sad day for democracy."

Protests
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Geitgey Sierralupe from Eugene, Oregon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Protests

The ruling, delivered by Justice MW Chandwani of the Nagpur bench on October 29, stemmed from a case involving Nishkarsh Nimgade, a resident of Chandrapur district. Nimgade had been booked for participating in a protest in Nandgaon village in January this year. The agitation was triggered by a road accident caused by dilapidated road conditions, leading residents to demand accountability from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the contracted agencies responsible for the infrastructure.

The police had initially characterised the protest as an "unlawful assembly," alleging that the participants had illegally blocked the road. However, the High Court rejected this interpretation, citing Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the fundamental right to assemble peacefully and without arms.

In its observation, the court emphasised that while the state may impose reasonable restrictions on the exercise of this right, such restrictions cannot be used as a tool to dilute fundamental freedoms through vague criminal charges. The court noted that the boundary between a citizen's constitutional right to protest and the initiation of penal proceedings must remain clear.

The judgment establishes a critical threshold for state intervention: criminal prosecutions are unwarranted provided that protesters do not resort to violence, take the law into their own hands, or cause damage to public or private property. By describing the prosecution of Nimgade as an abuse of the legal process, the court reaffirmed that peaceful agitations over public grievances-such as poor infrastructure-are a legitimate part of the democratic process.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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