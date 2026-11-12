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WiSig Networks opens commercial orders for indigenous 5G radio technology in India

World

India's pursuit of self-reliance in telecommunications infrastructure has reached a new milestone as WiSig Networks, a deep-tech firm, has officially opened commercial orders for its indigenous 5G radio technology. While the order book is now open, the transition to large-scale industrial production is scheduled for 2027, marking a clear timeline from prototype to bulk supply.

Infrastructure 5G
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Infrastructure 5G

The core of this technology lies in the implementation of advanced antenna arrays. By utilizing multiple antennas to transmit and receive several signals simultaneously, the radio increases overall network capacity and coverage-a critical requirement for managing the surge in mobile data traffic and the growing density of connected devices across Indian urban centres.

The trajectory of the project follows a structured path from academic research to industrial application. The fundamental research was conducted by Professor Kiran Kuchi at IIT Hyderabad, supported by the IIITB COMET Foundation under the Department of Science and Technology's National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). This intellectual property was subsequently licensed to WiSig Networks, a company originating from the IIT Hyderabad ecosystem, to handle the commercialisation phase.

The transition to market has been phased: the technology was first demonstrated globally at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March 2026, followed by the opening of commercial orders at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi in October.

Professor Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore and Chairman of the governing body of the IIITB COMET Foundation, noted that this progression exemplifies the ideal outcome of research funding, where academic inquiry evolves into a deployable commercial product. Sridhar Pillalamarri, CEO of the IIITB COMET Foundation, added that the project highlights the effectiveness of technology transfer and industry participation in bringing indigenous innovations to the market.

By establishing a domestic alternative to imported telecom hardware, India aims to reduce its strategic dependence on foreign vendors. The success of this deployment will serve as a primary benchmark for the efficacy of the collaboration between Indian academia and the deep-tech industry in the 5G and 5G-Advanced sectors.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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