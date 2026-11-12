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Uzbekistan plans integration of Turkish smart-metering technology into national water system

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is shifting its water management strategy from simple conservation to a data-driven precision model. During a visit to Turkey as part of the COP31 framework, a delegation led by Rustam Karshiev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, examined the integration of digital metering and physical infrastructure to reduce resource waste and energy dependency.

The engineer is setting up the irrigation system in the large greenhouse
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer is setting up the irrigation system in the large greenhouse

From Pumping to Gravity: Reducing Energy Inputs

The delegation's analysis of the Naras Dam in Antalya's Manavgat district highlighted the direct link between engineering choices and operational costs. The facility utilizes concrete technology reinforced with rollers to enable gravity-fed irrigation across 7,100 hectares. This physical shift is critical for the macro-economy of the region: 5,600 hectares previously reliant on electric pumps are being transitioned to this gravity system, effectively lowering the energy footprint required to deliver water to the fields.

Digitizing the Water Flow: The Smart Card System

A central component of the Turkish model is the replacement of manual oversight with a prepaid smart-card system. In this setup, water is delivered through closed pipe networks. Farmers use a smart card at a hydrant-mounted meter to trigger water release, with the exact volume consumed being recorded automatically.

This transition converts water from a loosely managed utility into a precisely metered commodity. By removing the human element from the accounting process, the system ensures that billing is based on actual physical flow rather than estimates. The Uzbekistan delegation observed these results specifically within greenhouse operations, where precise input control directly affects crop yield and cost efficiency.

Scaling Infrastructure and Integration

The scale of Turkey's transition to closed-pipe networks provides a benchmark for Uzbekistan's potential trajectory. The share of such networks in Turkey rose from 6% in the early 2000s to 35% today, with new projects reaching up to 95% coverage, funded via state budgets and international financing.

For Uzbekistan, the primary objective is not the blind replication of these systems but the integration of smart-metering logic into its existing "Water Accounting" information system. By combining the physical efficiency of closed pipes with digital tracking, the ministry aims to establish a transparent distribution network where consumption is monitored from source to consumer, reducing leakage and improving fiscal discipline in agricultural water use.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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