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Singapore cybersecurity incident at AIC exposed personal details of healthcare workforce

World » Asia » Singapore

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) confirmed on Thursday that a cybersecurity incident detected on November 10 may have resulted in the unauthorized access to personal data belonging to up to 4,064 employees from public healthcare institutions and community care providers. The compromised information includes names, contact numbers, email addresses, and National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers. AIC explicitly stated that there is no indication that medical records or patient data were breached, and no other systems within their network were affected.

Cybersecurity
Photo: wikipediа by Polytechnic School, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Cybersecurity

The breach specifically targeted the Advance Care Planning (ACP) IT System. This platform serves a functional role in the community care ecosystem: it is used by trained ACP facilitators to guide individuals in documenting their future care preferences. These facilitators facilitate discussions to help users make informed decisions regarding their end-of-life or long-term care wishes. During the period the system was offline for investigation, these facilitators continued their work using physical forms, ensuring that the service mechanism for documenting care plans remained available despite the digital disruption.

The incident highlights a specific access condition for individuals relying on community-based care planning: while the digital documentation tool was temporarily unavailable, the institutional process for registering care preferences continued through alternative manual methods. AIC took the ACP IT System offline immediately upon detection to conduct investigations and was restored on November 12. In parallel, AIC lodged a police report and notified the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

Implications for affected personnel and institutional response

The affected group consists of the workforce within the community care sector, rather than patients. This distinction is critical for understanding the scope of the risk; the primary threat is identity exposure and potential phishing targeting these staff members, rather than a compromise of clinical patient records. AIC announced it will contact all potentially affected individuals within the next three days to inform them of the incident. The agency has advised these individuals to remain vigilant against suspicious emails, messages, or calls and to refrain from sharing personal credentials, passwords, or one-time passwords with unverified parties.

To address the vulnerability, AIC is collaborating with CSA to implement immediate measures intended to strengthen its cyber defenses. The agency is also conducting a thorough review of its systems to prevent recurrence. For individuals who suspect their data may have been involved, AIC has established a direct contact line at 1800-650-6060 and an email address at enquiries [at] aic. sg for inquiries. Investigations into the extent and nature of the unauthorized access are ongoing.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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