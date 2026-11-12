Hungary Resumes Reconstruction of Budapest Airport Access Road After Decade-Long Delay

Hungary has formally resumed the reconstruction of the access road to Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, targeting a structural bottleneck that has persisted for over a decade. The project, now managed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure under David Vitézy, aims to resolve a critical failure point where a two-lane configuration currently causes total traffic paralysis during any road accident, impacting airport shuttles, commuters from Vecsés and Monor, and regional transit between the M0 ring road and the E75.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved An empty airport hall with a cleaning robot

The technical solution involves expanding the road to four lanes (two in each direction) and reconstructing overhead crossings. A central operational change is the grade separation of road and rail networks at the end of Üllői út. This physical expansion requires the state acquisition of more than 300 real estate properties, which constitutes the primary material barrier to the project's commencement.

According to the government decision published in the Magyar Közlöny on November 11, the ministry must first complete land acquisition and site preparation. Once working documentation is finalized, the government is mandated to launch conditional public procurement for a contractor within 90 days.

Funding is allocated in two phases: 8 billion forints in 2027 and up to 16.5 billion forints in 2028, totaling 24.5 billion forints for preparatory work and tendering. The tender documentation is expected in the second half of 2027, with preparatory works scheduled for 2028 and physical construction projected to begin in 2029.

The current road-centric approach diverges from previous internal criticisms voiced by David Vitézy in 2024, where he argued that a railway connection should take priority to prevent increased private vehicle congestion in Budapest. Under the Tisza government, however, the priority remains the automotive expansion, with no current announcement regarding a rail link.