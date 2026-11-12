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Old treaties resurfaced in Abu Dhabi: American envoys initiated a high-stakes dialogue with Russia

World

U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have requested that Moscow provide detailed proposals regarding European security architecture, according to Axios. During meetings in Abu Dhabi, the U. S. representatives asked Russia to specify its security concerns and outline the conditions necessary to reduce tensions, specifically mentioning "symmetrical steps" and non-aggression guarantees for European states.

Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin

Political scientist Vladimir Olenchenko told Pravda. Ru that Russia may update its requirements for a system of equal and indivisible security in Europe, drawing on principles that were previously disregarded by Western nations. Olenchenko noted that the engagement of the United States could serve as a stabilizing factor in the region.

The expert recalled that in late 2021, Moscow submitted draft treaties with NATO and a security guarantees agreement to Western partners. According to Olenchenko, both documents remained unanswered and were met with indifference, which he cited as one of the prerequisites for the start of the special military operation.

Olenchenko suggested that Washington's current approach stems from an acknowledgment that Russia lacks aggressive intentions toward Europe. This positioning allows the U. S. to attempt a mediator role to steer European capitals away from what he described as "militarist frenzy," as the existing security model between the U. S. and its allies undergoes transformation.

While previous diplomatic efforts may serve as a foundation for new consultations, Olenchenko noted that expanding the circle of participants often complicates the process, citing the EU's involvement as a potential hindrance to rapid compromise. He also pointed to internal contradictions within Europe, such as the disputes in Berlin over a peace initiative proposed by the German opposition.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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