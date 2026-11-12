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Brazil allocates 1.7 billion reais to combat El Niño climate impacts

World

The Brazilian government has allocated 1.7 billion reais in emergency funds to mitigate the operational and systemic disruptions caused by the El Niño phenomenon, with a response framework extending through early 2027. Managed by the Casa Civil and coordinated via the Sala de Situação, the funding targets immediate bottlenecks in firefighting, food supply chains, and public health staffing.

The flag of Brazil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugenio Hansen, OFS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The flag of Brazil

To maintain logistics and transport connectivity, the Ministry of Mines and Energy executed dredging operations on waterways in Amazonas state, while the National Department of Transport Infrastructure placed high-risk roads under active monitoring. These measures respond to 1,399 drought-related and 1,151 flood-related emergency declarations recorded by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development.

Environmental enforcement in Amazonas and Pará involved 1,064 personnel and 28 aircraft, resulting in the extinction of 613 fire outbreaks and the issuance of 108 million reais in fines. In the healthcare sector, Strategic Intelligence Centers for the Unified Health System (SUS) have been established in ten major cities, including Belém, Fortaleza, and Porto Alegre, to map territorial risks.

Food security measures center on a Permanent Climate Risk Management Node. The National Supply Company (CONAB) is currently replenishing state corn reserves and delivering over 1,000 tons of grain daily to small-scale producers in the Northeast. Additionally, the National Indigenous People's Foundation (FUNAI) distributed 104,000 food kits and 35,000 hygiene kits to indigenous communities.

Data from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and the National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA) indicate that El Niño will remain intense until early 2027. This has already delayed planting in Sergipe and the Matopiba agricultural region. To address critical water shortages in the Northeast, the "Carro-Pipa" cistern truck operation is currently supplying water to 438 municipalities, serving more than 1.5 million people.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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