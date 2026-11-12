Mindanao power supply faces severe El Nino threat amid rising electricity demand concerns

Mindanao's power supply faces a significant test as a very strong El Niño event threatens to constrain electricity generation, forcing energy stakeholders to prioritize measures that protect the grid and manage rising demand. The urgency of this challenge was the central topic of the PowerForward Mindanao: Driving Conversations on Energy Security and Growth forum, held on November 10 at the Aria Hotel and Residences in Davao City. Representatives from the generation, transmission, and distribution sectors convened to assess the region's preparedness for potential supply shortfalls.

The vulnerability of the region stems from its long-standing reliance on hydropower, a sector that is particularly sensitive to climatic shifts. While hydroelectric facilities have historically provided a competitive and stable power supply through the flow of Mindanao's rivers, prolonged dry conditions could critically reduce water availability. This dual pressure of lower generation capacity and potentially higher consumption due to warmer temperatures creates a fragile balance for the regional grid.

Generation vulnerabilities and operational strategies

Leo Lungay, vice president for operations and maintenance at Aboitiz Renewables Inc. Hydro Group, identified the generation sector as the most vulnerable link in the supply chain during El Niño events. He emphasized that any supply failures during such periods would likely originate from the generation side, specifically within renewable sources like hydropower, rather than from transmission or distribution issues.

"If ever there's a problem, we cannot blame it on distribution, we cannot blame it on transmission; it would be on the generation side, especially for renewables, particularly in hydro,” Lungay stated. To mitigate these risks, power generators are strategically scheduling maintenance activities to ensure facility availability whenever water supply permits. Lungay noted that these schedules are designed to prevent unnecessary disruptions, ensuring that the maintenance of one plant does not heavily impact the overall grid stability.

Forecast and national impact assessments

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) confirmed the presence of a very strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific, which could persist until the first half of 2027, potentially peaking toward the end of 2026. In its November 4 advisory, the bureau warned of increased rainfall deficits, dry spells, and drought conditions in several parts of the country. Forecast data indicated below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall in most areas for November, accompanied by warmer-than-average temperatures. As of October, Pagasa reported that five provinces were experiencing meteorological drought, 11 were under dry spell conditions, and 10 had dry conditions.

Nationally, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin of the Department of Energy (DOE) estimated that El Niño could reduce hydropower generation by at least 60 percent. She further noted that extreme heat could affect the operations of various power plants, adding another layer of complexity to the energy landscape.

Demand management and transmission resilience

On the distribution front, Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. is implementing measures to manage electricity consumption should supply tighten. Engr. Enriczar Tia, president and general manager of Davao Light, highlighted the company's Interruptible Load Program (ILP), which allows large commercial and industrial consumers to temporarily switch to their own generator sets. This arrangement frees up grid electricity for other users during critical periods. Tia estimated that the current ILP capacity totals 60 megawatts, representing roughly 15 to 20 percent of Davao Light's demand. While he urged Davao City residents not to worry immediately, noting that the actual impact remains uncertain, he stressed that demand management does not replace the fundamental need for sufficient generation and reliable transmission.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) pointed to structural strengths in Mindanao's transmission network. Garri Mikhail Yu, transmission planning manager for planning and engineering, explained that the grid features a loop configuration. This design allows electricity to flow through alternative pathways if a section of the transmission line experiences an outage or is cut, thereby maintaining delivery to end-users. Yu also cited the installation of the region's first static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) in the Zamboanga Peninsula, a device that automatically adjusts voltage support to regulate power quality. These infrastructure upgrades are part of broader efforts to enhance the reliability of electricity delivery across the region.

The critical role of hydropower in Mindanao's mix

The stakes for Mindanao are high given the region's existing energy composition. According to the DOE's 2025 Power Statistics, Mindanao had 4,718 megawatts (MW) of installed generating capacity. Coal accounted for 2,268 MW (48.1 percent), while renewable energy sources contributed 1,493 MW (31.6 percent). Hydropower alone represented 1,223 MW of installed capacity.

In terms of actual electricity generation in 2025, coal-fired plants produced 63.8 percent of the region's gross generation, while renewable energy sources accounted for 35.3 percent. Hydropower specifically contributed 29.6 percent of the total. These figures underscore the continuing importance of hydroelectric facilities to Mindanao's electricity supply. As the region prepares for the prolonged effects of El Niño, energy stakeholders maintain that keeping generating facilities operational, managing demand, and preserving transmission reliability are essential to sustaining power supply through the dry period.