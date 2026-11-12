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Turkmenistan and UN agencies sign new environmental and industrial cooperation agreements

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

During a working visit to Turkey on November 11, 2026, Turkmenistan signed a series of technical and programmatic agreements with United Nations agencies and international bodies. These documents transition from general diplomatic cooperation to specific operational timelines for environmental and industrial management between 2026 and 2030.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Industrial and Energy Transitions

The most concrete shift in industrial policy is the agreement with the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to implement the third phase of a plan to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). This agreement establishes a formal technical roadmap for Turkmenistan to reduce specific chemical pollutants through 2030, moving the commitment from a general environmental goal to a scheduled industrial transition.

Parallel to this, a project document was signed with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), involving the ministries of energy and environmental protection. This agreement focuses on the "energy transition in remote settlements," moving the discourse on green energy from urban centers to the logistical application of power alternatives in isolated rural areas.

Resource Management and Climate Action

Turkmenistan's engagement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has shifted to a new five-year cycle with the signing of the Country Framework Programme for 2026-2030. This provides a structured mandate for agricultural cooperation over the next half-decade.

On the administrative level, the State Committee for Water Management signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Water Management Institute. While this establishes a framework for cooperation in water resource management, it remains a memorandum of intent rather than a binding treaty with fixed targets.

Additionally, the Minister of Education signed the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action with UNICEF. By signing this document during the COP31 proceedings, Turkmenistan formally attaches its educational agenda to global climate action standards, specifically regarding the involvement of the youth demographic in environmental policy.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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