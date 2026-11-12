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Osh Airport announces construction of new international passenger terminal

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Osh Airport is undergoing a structural reorganization of its passenger facilities to separate domestic and international flight operations, according to Manas Samidinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan.

A view of the airfield through the terminal windows, with aircraft on the apron
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Oksana Lazarenko is licensed under All rights reserved
A view of the airfield through the terminal windows, with aircraft on the apron

The development plan involves the construction of a new airport terminal dedicated to international flights. Simultaneously, the existing terminal will undergo comprehensive renovation and reconfiguration to serve as the hub for domestic departures and arrivals.

Infrastructure upgrades extend to the airfield, where the runway will be lengthened to 3,600 meters and fitted with a new asphalt surface. To accommodate the construction schedule, the runway is expected to be closed for eight hours daily during the summer work period.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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