Davao City Council urges strict enforcement of anti-bullying ordinance after school incident

Ateneo de Davao University is investigating a reported bullying incident involving junior high school students after videos of the alleged event circulated on social media, prompting immediate action from school administrators and attention from local officials and the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the university confirmed that it responded to the report by ensuring the safety of the affected student, notifying the parents of all children involved, and referring the matter to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee. The university expressed regret over the distress caused to the student and their family, noting that the affected party is currently receiving guidance and counseling support.

The investigation is being conducted in accordance with the university's Student Handbook, Republic Act 10627 (the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013), its revised implementing rules and regulations, and DepEd's child protection policies. Ateneo stated that the committee was finalizing its findings and that learners found responsible would face appropriate disciplinary measures and interventions, with due process. The university confirmed that the incident has been reported to DepEd, with which it is currently coordinating.

Origin of the report and verification challenges

The matter came to public attention after a concerned citizen sent an email to SunStar Davao on November 9, 2026, reporting an alleged bullying incident inside a school restroom. The anonymous sender, who requested not to be identified, included videos reportedly showing the incident and urged the newsroom to investigate. In a follow-up email on November 10, the source claimed the recordings were original and unedited, taken by one of the students involved, and subsequently shared via group chats.

The source also alleged that the incident was not isolated, a claim SunStar Davao stated it could not independently verify. The newsroom sought an interview with the Ateneo Junior High School principal on November 10 and requested an official statement if an interview was not possible. While the university issued its public statement the following day, it had not provided a direct response to the specific interview request as of Thursday, November 12.

DepEd confirms coordination and protocol

Rey Solitario, schools division superintendent for Davao City, confirmed in a Messenger interview that the division had submitted an incident report to Jenielito "Dodong” Atillo, the DepEd Davao Region spokesperson. Solitario noted that the division could not provide a copy of the report to SunStar Davao, citing DepEd protocols regarding the handling of such documents.

"It is DepEd protocol not to release any incident report,” Solitario said.

Atillo stated that the school immediately investigated the reported incident and took steps to address concerns regarding both the affected student and the students allegedly involved. He clarified that while private schools maintain their own regulations, they must comply with DepEd's child protection and anti-bullying policies. Atillo added that DepEd respected the school's investigation provided it followed prescribed procedures and upheld due process. He also confirmed that the school principal met with Jonas Piore of DepEd Davao City in connection with the incident.

Local officials call for stricter enforcement

The incident has prompted Davao City councilors to call for stricter implementation of existing anti-bullying measures. Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo” Villafuerte, the councilor who authored the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, posted on Facebook on Thursday that protecting children requires more than just policies and ordinances.

"Schools must have effective mechanisms to prevent bullying, encourage reporting, respond promptly to complaints, and ensure that affected students receive the necessary protection and support,” Villafuerte said. He emphasized the need to establish facts and pursue accountability while protecting the identities and privacy of the minors, and stated he would push for stricter enforcement of the city ordinance.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre also called for the strict, fair, and consistent enforcement of Davao City's amended Anti-Bullying Ordinance, regardless of any individual's position or influence. Alejandre noted that the challenge is no longer merely passing legislation but ensuring violations are addressed and children are protected. "Accountability must be upheld, due process respected, and the safety and welfare of our children placed above all else,” he said.

Davao City Ordinance No. 0192-23, Series of 2023, establishes a system for addressing bullying in educational institutions, workplaces, and other public areas. It covers public and private educational institutions, including elementary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities. The ordinance recognizes physical, psychological, verbal, and cyberbullying as forms of bullying and addresses retaliation against those who report incidents or provide information during investigations.

Legal framework and privacy safeguards

Under Republic Act 10627, public and private elementary and secondary schools are required to adopt policies to prevent and address bullying. The law defines bullying as a severe or repeated act involving written, verbal, or electronic expressions, physical acts, or gestures that cause or place another student in reasonable fear of physical or emotional harm, create a hostile school environment, infringe on the student's rights, or disrupt the educational process. The revised implementing rules and regulations, signed by DepEd in August 2025, require schools to maintain comprehensive anti-bullying policies that include prevention programs, reporting mechanisms, prompt investigation, appropriate interventions, and disciplinary measures. These rules also prohibit retaliation against those who report bullying or participate in investigations.

DepEd Order No. 40, Series of 2012, or the Child Protection Policy, requires schools to establish mechanisms to prevent and address child abuse, violence, exploitation, discrimination, and bullying, including the creation of Child Protection Committees. Davao City's Anti-Bullying Ordinance complements these national measures by extending coverage to workplaces and public areas.

The circulation of the videos has raised concerns about the privacy of the minors involved. SunStar Davao stated it did not publish the videos or identify the students to avoid exposing the children to further harm, especially as the investigation remains ongoing.

Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, prohibits editors, publishers, and reporters from causing undue or sensationalized publicity in cases involving violations of the law when such publicity results in the moral degradation and suffering of the child victim. Similarly, Republic Act 9344, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, as amended, protects the confidentiality of records and proceedings involving children in conflict with the law.

As the investigation continues, Ateneo said it is reviewing its existing safeguards and will strengthen how faculty and staff recognize signs of bullying, report concerns, and respond to them. The university appealed to the public and media not to share names, images, or details that could identify the minors. "Throughout and beyond this process, we will continue to accompany the affected student and their family and respond to their needs,” the university said. "No child should feel unsafe or afraid in school. Every student entrusted to our care deserves to be protected, respected, and heard.”