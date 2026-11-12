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Davao Region enforces pyrotechnics permits and airsoft registration ahead of holiday season

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Authorities in the Davao Region are urging firecracker and pyrotechnics dealers to secure all necessary permits ahead of the holiday season to avoid legal complications and ensure public safety.

A bright fireworks display in the night sky
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A bright fireworks display in the night sky

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clarence Casiwen, officer-in-charge of the Regional Civil Security Unit 11 (RCSU-Davao), announced during a press briefing on Nov. 11, 2026, that his office will hold meetings with retailers and manufacturers. These sessions aim to streamline the application process and provide clear guidelines on the legal transport of stocks.

Casiwen acknowledged that dealers often find the regulatory requirements burdensome but emphasized that the RCSU-Davao is available to assist in compliance. He noted that the unit will conduct inspections of stalls once they are established, stressing that permits must be in place before any incidents occur, rather than being scrutinized after an accident.

Navigating the Davao City Ban

A significant logistical challenge remains for dealers transporting goods to Davao del Sur, as firecrackers must pass through Davao City, where such items are strictly prohibited. Under Ordinance No. 060-02, enacted in 2002, the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, and use of pyrotechnics are banned within the city.

Casiwen clarified that the RCSU-Davao must adhere to Davao City's local laws and will coordinate with city authorities and dealers to manage the movement of stocks. Violators of the city ban face escalating penalties: a P1,000 fine or up to one month in jail for the first offense, increasing to a P5,000 fine or six months' imprisonment for the third offense, alongside the revocation of business permits.

While the Davao City Police Office credited the strict enforcement of the ban for the absence of firecracker-related injuries and stray-bullet incidents during the previous New Year, some local legislators have debated its future. Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang previously mentioned the possibility of allowing regulated displays in specific areas like the Coastal Road, although other officials, including Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III, have maintained that there is no reason to amend the ordinance.

Regulations on Airsoft

Beyond pyrotechnics, the RCSU-Davao is also enforcing registration requirements for airsoft guns. Casiwen stated that all airsoft equipment used in games must be registered with the unit, and organizers are required to secure a permit for every event.

The unit has been engaging with airsoft organizations to ensure members understand the process. While Casiwen did not provide specific figures on apprehensions, he stated that while the unit prefers to encourage voluntary compliance, participants must eventually fulfill their legal obligations to avoid police intervention.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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