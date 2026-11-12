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Davao City increases infrastructure and social welfare funding for 2027

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Davao City is moving closer to finalizing its P17.23-billion budget for 2027, with the measure passing its second reading at the City Council on November 10, 2026. The approval ensures that the city can maintain operational continuity and authorize salary payments starting in January, avoiding the need to rely on the previous year's spending levels.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means and Appropriations, confirmed that the budget will undergo a third and final reading before being signed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte and submitted to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for review.

Revenue Growth and Funding Mix

The city anticipates total funds of P17.28 billion for 2027, reflecting an 8.74 percent increase from the P15.89 billion expected in 2026. A significant driver of this growth is the National Tax Allotment (NTA), which will contribute P11.23 billion-roughly 65 percent of total funds-marking a 10.75 percent rise over the previous year.

Local revenue streams, primarily business and real property taxes, account for P5.95 billion, or about 34 percent of the budget. The appropriation leaves P44.97 million unappropriated, sourced entirely from the city's economic enterprises, including cemeteries, slaughterhouses, and public markets.

Sectoral Allocations and Infrastructure

Under the General Fund Proper, the Office of the City Mayor holds the largest share at P5.13 billion. Other significant allocations include the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) at P1.93 billion and the City Health Office at P1.18 billion.

Environmental and disaster resilience are prioritized, with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) receiving P1.15 billion and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) allocated P1.10 billion, of which P461.48 million is earmarked for capital outlay.

A dedicated P2.25-billion Development Fund, derived from 20 percent of the NTA, will fund 91 projects across three districts. The breakdown includes:

  • Environmental Development: P810.97 million (36% of the fund), including P448.62 million specifically for flood control.
  • Road Networks: P656.06 million.

Other key investments include road concreting, sidewalk improvements, and the City Urban Greening Project. The budget also adds P42.5 million for the construction of a University of the Southeastern Philippines (USeP) campus in the Paquibato District.

Operational Adjustments and Workforce

To prevent implementation delays, the finance committee has recommended that the City Engineer's Office strengthen pre-assessment protocols, such as verifying site readiness before funds are released. Projects are currently vetted by an inter-department council comprising the budget, planning, and engineering offices, with a separate monitoring team ensuring adherence to the program of work.

The budget also expands the city's workforce, increasing plantilla positions from 3,672 to 3,689. These new roles are primarily intended for the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children under the CSWDO. However, data indicates a significant staffing gap, with 1,411 positions, or approximately 38 percent of the workforce, remaining vacant at the time of budget preparation.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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Davao City increases infrastructure and social welfare funding for 2027
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