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Narayana Murthy proposes 2500 colleges to transform India’s educational landscape

World

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has called for a fundamental shift in India's developmental trajectory, arguing that the nation must evolve from a consumer of global innovations into a primary creator of them. Speaking at the Infosys Prize announcement in Bengaluru, Murthy highlighted a critical disparity between India's high-tech achievements and the stagnation of basic urban and rural infrastructure.

India. Mumbai
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under Все права защищены
India. Mumbai

According to Murthy, India's progress is unevenly distributed across different sectors. He categorized the country's achievements in space exploration, atomic energy, vaccines, the Green Revolution, and generic medicines as evidence of the "second stage" of development-the adoption of existing inventions. He noted that while the Global Delivery Model exemplifies a "third stage" transition, where higher education is used to refine and improve existing ideas, the country remains at the "first stage" regarding essential civic needs. Specifically, Murthy pointed to the failure to create liveable, pollution-free cities, manage traffic congestion, and ensure the delivery of clean, safe water.

To reach the "fourth stage"-the level of original invention seen in Japan, China, the US, and Western Europe-Murthy argued that the solution lies in systemic educational reform rather than superficial policy changes. While acknowledging that the National Education Policy (NEP) has initiated this process, he proposed a concrete mechanism to accelerate implementation: the creation of 2,500 'Train the Teacher' colleges across states and Union Territories.

The proposed model suggests utilizing 10,000 retired STEM experts from India and abroad to train 5 lakh teachers annually. Murthy estimated the cost of this initiative at approximately $1 billion per year, or $20 billion over two decades. He framed this expenditure as a negligible investment for a nation targeting a $5-trillion economy, asserting that the cost of ignorance far outweighs the cost of education.

Beyond infrastructure and training, Murthy emphasized a structural cultural deficit: the lack of professional prestige and financial incentive for those in academia. He stressed that a culture of innovation is impossible without higher pay, better equipment, and genuine social respect for teachers and researchers, who must serve as the primary role models for the youth.

The address concluded with a call for India to adopt global standards of productivity and discipline. By bridging the gap between theoretical research and real-world application, Murthy suggested India can move beyond systemic bottlenecks to improve the per-capita income and quality of life for its most marginalized citizens in remote villages.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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