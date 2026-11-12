Transportation Secretary Dizon deploys 50 additional buses to EDSA busway during summit

Metro Manila will open its dedicated EDSA bus lane to foreign dignitaries ahead of the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Traffic Discipline Office announced that an additional lane has been added to the busway to facilitate the movement of delegate convoys, a measure set to take effect this weekend as international guests begin arriving in the country.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Road traffic

MMDA Traffic Discipline Office Director Victor Nuñez confirmed the arrangement in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo. The designated route for these convoys will span the EDSA busway section connecting Ayala Avenue in Makati City to Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

This access is being granted as the Philippines, currently serving as ASEAN chair, hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from November 15 to 17. In addition to regional leaders, the summit will welcome heads of state and representatives from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the United States, and the United Nations. The Philippines has also extended invitations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to attend the regional meeting.

Transit Adjustments and Traffic Management

As the bus lane is repurposed for diplomatic convoys, public transport capacity on the EDSA corridor is being bolstered. Starting November 12, an additional 50 public buses have been deployed to the EDSA busway. Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon stated that this increase in fleet size is necessary to handle the rising passenger volume expected during the Christmas season, ensuring that the suspension of certain bus services or the re-routing of traffic does not leave commuters without options.

Motorists in Metro Manila are also advised to anticipate significant traffic disruptions. MMDA Chairperson Don Artes warned that drivers approaching the Magallanes flyover from the Ayala Tunnel in Makati City should expect stop-and-go traffic as they yield to the passing delegates. Furthermore, several roads surrounding the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the primary venue for the summit, will be closed to through traffic.

To mitigate congestion, the MMDA has suspended the number-coding scheme from November 16 to 18. Additionally, the Malacañang Palace has declared the three days of the summit as special non-working days in Metro Manila. Despite these measures, Artes cautioned that heavy traffic is still expected over the weekend preceding the summit, coinciding with many residents traveling to their home provinces for the long weekend.