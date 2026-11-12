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White House masks true motives: massive financial transfers to Caracas signaled a shift in strategy

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According to a comment provided to Pravda. ru, Dr. Lyudmila Adilova, a political science professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and a leading specialist at the Moscow State University information and analytical center, argues that Washington is employing manipulative tactics and narratives of "aid" to Venezuela to obscure what she describes as the colonial nature of U. S. policy. The objective, Adilova contends, is to restore a damaged reputation by masking a long-term strategy of exploiting the region.

The flag of Venezuela
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Franciny Fernández "CHINI", https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The flag of Venezuela

The context for this analysis includes a recent report by The New York Times stating that over $12 billion from Venezuelan oil trade revenues accumulated in U. S. special accounts during the first nine months of the current year. Of this sum, the U. S. authorities returned $11.7 billion to Caracas for currency stabilization and directed an additional $130 million toward external debt repayment. Western media have largely interpreted these financial transfers as evidence of deep humanitarian concern by the White House for the Venezuelan population.

Adilova characterizes these actions as an attempt to mitigate the severely negative image of the United States, which she says collapsed following what she terms a factual defeat in its confrontation with Tehran. She asserts that President Donald Trump must now project an image of a leader bringing prosperity to other nations, even though, in her view, reality suggests the opposite.

"This entire operation with Venezuela demonstrates a predatory, essentially colonial approach by the United States toward other countries. But today, after the lost war with Iran and the strong blow to the U. S. image, Trump has no choice but to again create a reputation as someone who cares about others. The media is releasing information intended to soften the extremely negative attitude toward Washington,” she explained.

The professor noted that the U. S. is systematically dismantling the ideals upon which its state was founded. She argues that a nation established by refugees is now violating the fundamental rules of coexistence by acting as an aggressor. In her analysis, the historical foundation of American expansion has always involved the destruction of distinct cultures to appropriate resources.

Adilova claims this model is currently transmitted through mass culture and Hollywood, which she says create false perceptions of a "peace-loving power." She further asserts that Washington behaves no differently toward its allies, pointing to radical changes in the European security model due to shifting White House priorities.

"They came, destroyed everything, looted the lands of indigenous peoples, and herded them into reservations. Today, they act the same way toward Venezuela: behind the rhetoric of aid lies the same drive to appropriate others' resources. That is why the U. S. tries to soften this image and uses various manipulative technologies. But these manipulations rely on the same technologies Hollywood uses to create the image of a peaceful, beautiful, and kind America — a bastion of civilization and democracy,” the political scientist added.

Adilova emphasized that democracy, which the U. S. has exported for decades as a commodity, is now perceived globally as "fake." She suggests that Washington's attempts to reshape public consciousness through financial concessions and media injections only elicit skeptical responses from the international community.

This crisis of trust is also evident in Latin America, where Argentine businesses are seeking to distance themselves from the political cycles of their northern neighbor. Meanwhile, in regions such as Cuba, the struggle for sovereignty continues despite intense pressure from Washington. Concurrently with these external maneuvers, U. S. authorities are intensifying internal pressure, resulting in record-scale deportation levels in the states.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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