Costa Rica awards 2026 Clodomiro Picado Twite Prizes to two researchers

Two Costa Rican researchers have been awarded the 2026 Clodomiro Picado Twite National Prizes by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (Micitt), recognizing specific contributions to seismic safety infrastructure and biomedical manufacturing. The awards distinguish concrete research outputs from general professional activity, honoring work that has established functional capabilities in early warning systems and custom medical implants.

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Esteban José Chávez Sibaya, a seismologist and former director of the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori-UNA), received the science award unanimously. His work centers on the ASTUTI system, an operational mechanism for earthquake early warning that detects seismic waves and transmits alerts to the population before the arrival of the most destructive ground motion. This capability addresses a critical bottleneck in civil defense by reducing the time between initial detection and public response. Chávez Sibaya also contributed to methods for identifying nuclear explosions via seismic signals and the installation of monitoring stations in Antarctica. He currently leads the data monitoring department at the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna.

The technology award was presented to Teodolito Gilhyón Gilhyón, a researcher at the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC). His work focuses on the production of biocompatible materials for orthopedic use. Specifically, he develops porous structures made of titanium and biopolymers using 3D printing. These structures are designed to replicate the characteristics of human bone tissue, facilitating osseointegration. Unlike standard off-the-shelf implants, these devices are tailored to the specific anatomy of individual patients, changing the manufacturing process from mass production to customized medical fabrication.

Both recipients linked their recognition to the nation's educational infrastructure, noting that their foundational training occurred in Costa Rica. Gilhyón Gilhyón highlighted the importance of such recognition for a small nation seeking to demonstrate significant scientific potential.

The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the prize's establishment. In the 2026 cycle, seven applications were submitted in the science category and five in the technology category. The jury included representatives from Micitt, the National Rectors' Council (Conare), and other scientific bodies. The official ceremony is scheduled for the first weeks of 2027.