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Uzbekistan Decree Grants New Tashkent Special Administrative Status With Central Funding

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The November 10 decree signed by the President of Uzbekistan grants New Tashkent a special administrative status that precedes the formal creation of the new territorial unit. The core mechanism of this arrangement is the local self-governance body, or hokimiyat, whose head is appointed and dismissed directly by the head of state.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LBM1948, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The administrative shift involves the transfer of specific managerial functions. Previously, issues regarding territory management, population services, and social and infrastructure tasks fell under the jurisdiction of the Tashkent region authorities and their subordinate districts. These responsibilities are now removed from the standard regional vertical and delegated to the new specialized body.

This change alters the legal pathway for decision-making rather than merely renaming an agency. The New Tashkent hokimiyat acquires the authority to independently resolve matters that previously required processing through Tashkent region structures. The area transferred to the directorate for permanent use becomes the operational zone for this new autonomy, distinct from the general flow of regional administration.

To operationalize this mechanism, the decree approves the typical structure and staffing numbers for the divisions of state bodies functioning on this territory. This transforms the abstract right to govern into specific offices, ranks, and distributed duties.

Simultaneously, the process of replicating security and supervisory agencies has begun. The General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry for Emergency Situations are given a one-month deadline to establish their own structures directly within New Tashkent. The rationale is that if a territory is managed by a new body, oversight, security, and judicial processes must have a local physical presence rather than being duplicated from the regional center.

A distinct feature of this legal regime is the funding source. Expenditures for maintaining the new hokimiyat and the state bodies operating there, which are legally required to be covered by the local budget, are being assumed by the Uzbekistan republican budget. This indicates that the new administrative unit will operate under central support without yet being fully formed as an independent economic entity with its own tax revenues.

Consequently, by the time the administrative-territorial unit of New Tashkent is officially established, a fully functional, separately funded, and legally distinct administrative apparatus will already be in place, capable of processing population and infrastructure data without the involvement of Tashkent region structures.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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Uzbekistan Decree Grants New Tashkent Special Administrative Status With Central Funding
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