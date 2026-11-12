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Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Begins Local Production of Drip Irrigation Pipes

World

In the Kegeyli District of the Karakalpakstan Republic, a facility operated by Kegeyli Yuanhang Quvur Sanoati LLC has commenced production of plastic pipes specifically designed for drip irrigation systems. The plant has been operational since the beginning of the current year, providing a physical supply base for water-saving agricultural technologies in a region where water scarcity remains a primary constraint on farming.

The engineer is setting up the irrigation system in the large greenhouse
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer is setting up the irrigation system in the large greenhouse

The facility's operational capacity is quantified at 240,000 tons of product annually. The project required an investment of $2 million and generated 20 new jobs. This capacity allows the plant to function as a local source for essential irrigation components, reducing the logistical and economic barriers that previously limited the adoption of drip irrigation in arid areas.

The practical impact of this supply chain is already visible in local agricultural practices. During the current cotton season, individual farm households in the district utilized drip irrigation under plastic mulch on saline soils, combined with salt-tolerant cotton varieties. These farms reported positive yield outcomes. This case illustrates a direct link between the availability of locally manufactured components and the successful implementation of water-efficient farming methods.

It is important to distinguish between the existence of this production capacity and a sector-wide transition to new irrigation standards. The 240,000-ton annual capacity represents an infrastructure possibility rather than proof of mass adoption across all Karakalpakstan farmland. The positive yield data comes from specific farms, indicating a point-level effect at this stage. The development demonstrates how direct investment translates into a physical base for agricultural technology, specifically by lowering the cost and increasing the availability of critical engineering components for farmers seeking more resource-efficient irrigation.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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