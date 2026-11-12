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MV Lady Sandra rescued after engine failure causes grounding off Clonbrook

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Six crew members have been rescued by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard after the cargo vessel MV Lady Sandra ran aground off Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara. The Maritime Administration (MARAD) confirmed the rescue on Wednesday, following an incident that began with mechanical failure during a transit from Georgetown.

MV Hondius in 10 May 2026
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AcfiPress Noticias Canarias, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
MV Hondius in 10 May 2026

Timeline of the Grounding

According to MARAD investigations, the MV Lady Sandra departed Georgetown on Saturday, November 7, carrying a consignment of cement destined for New Amsterdam, Berbice. During the voyage, the vessel suffered a main engine failure, prompting the Master to anchor the ship at approximately 19:45 hours that evening.

Although the vessel manager initially arranged for tug assistance, the ship dragged its anchor and ran aground at approximately 01:00 hours on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Evacuation and Recovery

By 05:34 hours on Sunday, the vessel began taking in water, leading the crew to abandon ship and board a life-raft. The GDF Coast Guard intercepted the crew and transported them to the Boathouse, where they were examined by medical personnel and subsequently released.

MARAD has ordered the vessel owners to secure and tow the ship away from the site as soon as possible. The regulatory agency stated that its investigation into the cause of the engine failure and subsequent grounding remains ongoing.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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