Guyana Police Force completes security deployment for 28th CHOGM in Antigua

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has concluded a security deployment to Antigua and Barbuda, where a specialized contingent provided operational support for the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held from November 1 to 4, 2026.

Acting under the framework of the Regional Security System (RSS), Guyana deployed 29 officers to assist in the security architecture of the international summit. The delegation was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Khalid Mandall, who acted as both the Commander of the Guyana Police Force contingent and the RSS Member States' Contingent Commander.

The deployed unit consisted of a diverse range of specialized capabilities, including Close Protection Officers, a Traffic Outrider team, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team. These officers worked in coordination with other regional law enforcement agencies to maintain safety and order throughout the event.

The 28th CHOGM served as a diplomatic forum for representatives from 56 member states to discuss matters of mutual interest and international cooperation. The GPF's participation in the summit's security detail is cited as a demonstration of the force's operational capacity to execute security mandates outside of national borders.

According to the GPF, the deployment underscores the ongoing commitment to regional collaboration and the strengthening of partnerships among Caribbean security agencies to ensure stability during high-profile international gatherings.