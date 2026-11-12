Guyana's real economy expands by 33.3 per cent in first half of 2026

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh tabled the 2026 Mid-Year Report in the National Assembly on Wednesday, confirming that Guyana's real economy expanded by an estimated 33.3 per cent during the first half of the year. The report attributes this surge to sustained performance across both the hydrocarbon sector and the broader domestic market, with the non-oil economy recording a 10.1 per cent increase over the same period.

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Revised Growth Projections and Capital Expenditure

Based on the data from the first half of 2026, the government has revised its full-year real GDP growth projection upward to 20.8 per cent, while non-oil growth is now projected at 10.2 per cent. The report highlights a deliberate strategy to convert energy revenues into long-term national development, evidenced by public capital expenditure reaching nearly US$250 billion. Concurrently, private sector credit grew by 11.5 per cent during the review period, indicating continued investment activity beyond public sector initiatives.

The PPP/C administration emphasised that these figures reflect a commitment to fiscal discipline and long-term stability. The report notes that while the government implements ambitious policy programmes, it maintains a focus on the sustainable management of public debt. This approach aims to balance high economic growth rates with the preservation of macroeconomic resilience.

IMF Validation of Oil Production and Diversification

The Mid-Year Report aligns with recent assessments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In its 2026 Article IV Mission Staff concluding statement released in late July, the IMF noted that Guyana's economy continues to expand rapidly, supported by robust activity in both oil and non-oil sectors. The fund recorded that real GDP grew by over 19 per cent in 2025, following average growth of nearly 40 per cent during 2023 and 2024.

A decisive factor in this trajectory is the hydrocarbon sector's output. The IMF stated that oil production exceeded expectations, surpassing 900,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025. This represented a 35 per cent increase over the previous year, with similar volumes maintained in the first half of 2026. The fund further observed that broad-based growth in the non-oil economy continued at approximately 14 per cent, with construction serving as the primary driver, while agriculture, mining, and manufacturing also contributed significantly.

The IMF's assessment highlighted that prudent macroeconomic policies are underpinning this expansion. Building on the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, the government's five-year development plan maintains a focus on economic diversification and sustainability. The accumulation of oil revenue in the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) is cited as a key mechanism for building external and fiscal buffers. Additionally, large-scale investments in physical and human capital are supporting non-oil growth, with particular improvements noted in health and education outcomes.

In his Budget 2026 presentation, Finance Minister Dr. Singh reiterated that government priorities include investments that directly promote economic growth and enhance social well-being. These include equipping young people with skills for a diversified economy, improving the accessibility and resilience of the health system, and strengthening social protection mechanisms. The minister described these measures not as expenditures of convenience, but as investments in productivity and national resilience, aiming to create a Guyana where ability and effort are rewarded.