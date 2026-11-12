World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Guyana's real economy expands by 33.3 per cent in first half of 2026

World » Americas » Guyana

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh tabled the 2026 Mid-Year Report in the National Assembly on Wednesday, confirming that Guyana's real economy expanded by an estimated 33.3 per cent during the first half of the year. The report attributes this surge to sustained performance across both the hydrocarbon sector and the broader domestic market, with the non-oil economy recording a 10.1 per cent increase over the same period.

Economy graph
Photo: unsplash.com by Markus Spiske is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Economy graph

Revised Growth Projections and Capital Expenditure

Based on the data from the first half of 2026, the government has revised its full-year real GDP growth projection upward to 20.8 per cent, while non-oil growth is now projected at 10.2 per cent. The report highlights a deliberate strategy to convert energy revenues into long-term national development, evidenced by public capital expenditure reaching nearly US$250 billion. Concurrently, private sector credit grew by 11.5 per cent during the review period, indicating continued investment activity beyond public sector initiatives.

The PPP/C administration emphasised that these figures reflect a commitment to fiscal discipline and long-term stability. The report notes that while the government implements ambitious policy programmes, it maintains a focus on the sustainable management of public debt. This approach aims to balance high economic growth rates with the preservation of macroeconomic resilience.

IMF Validation of Oil Production and Diversification

The Mid-Year Report aligns with recent assessments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In its 2026 Article IV Mission Staff concluding statement released in late July, the IMF noted that Guyana's economy continues to expand rapidly, supported by robust activity in both oil and non-oil sectors. The fund recorded that real GDP grew by over 19 per cent in 2025, following average growth of nearly 40 per cent during 2023 and 2024.

A decisive factor in this trajectory is the hydrocarbon sector's output. The IMF stated that oil production exceeded expectations, surpassing 900,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025. This represented a 35 per cent increase over the previous year, with similar volumes maintained in the first half of 2026. The fund further observed that broad-based growth in the non-oil economy continued at approximately 14 per cent, with construction serving as the primary driver, while agriculture, mining, and manufacturing also contributed significantly.

The IMF's assessment highlighted that prudent macroeconomic policies are underpinning this expansion. Building on the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, the government's five-year development plan maintains a focus on economic diversification and sustainability. The accumulation of oil revenue in the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) is cited as a key mechanism for building external and fiscal buffers. Additionally, large-scale investments in physical and human capital are supporting non-oil growth, with particular improvements noted in health and education outcomes.

In his Budget 2026 presentation, Finance Minister Dr. Singh reiterated that government priorities include investments that directly promote economic growth and enhance social well-being. These include equipping young people with skills for a diversified economy, improving the accessibility and resilience of the health system, and strengthening social protection mechanisms. The minister described these measures not as expenditures of convenience, but as investments in productivity and national resilience, aiming to create a Guyana where ability and effort are rewarded.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Animal
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Columnists
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Chinese-Spec Nissan Pathfinders Reach Russia: A Trade-Off of Size and Service Andrey Mihayloff Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Last materials
Traditional Korean cuisine: the role of sesame oil and green onions in mandu-guk soup
Classic Red Bean Lobio: Authentic Georgian recipe using walnuts and khmeli-suneli spices
MV Lady Sandra rescued after engine failure causes grounding off Clonbrook
Guyana Police Force completes security deployment for 28th CHOGM in Antigua
Guyana's real economy expands by 33.3 per cent in first half of 2026
Choux Pastry Guide: Professional techniques for achieving a crisp and hollow shell
Guyana's National Resource Fund balance reaches US$5.5 billion
Gentle Braise Restores Bland Cod with Green Sauce and Clams
Colossal ocean waves and hidden ruins: Casablanca becomes unexpected budget leader in Africa
PM weighs Skynet 6 contract decision between Sedgefield investment and national capacity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.