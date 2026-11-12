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Guyana's National Resource Fund balance reaches US$5.5 billion

World » Americas » Guyana

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh notified the National Assembly that Guyana's National Resource Fund (NRF) balance reached approximately US$5.5 billion as of September 30, 2026. The presentation, delivered on Wednesday, detailed all petroleum revenues deposited into the fund during the three-month period from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

Dollar bills
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jason Zhang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Dollar bills

The government of Prime Minister Mark Phillips, led by the People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), stated in an official release that it intends to manage the oil and gas sector with clarity and transparency. Authorities confirmed that resources within the NRF are earmarked for investments designed to benefit both current and future generations.

This financial accumulation aligns with assessments made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In its concluding statement from the 2026 Article IV Mission, released at the end of July, the IMF noted that the continued accumulation of oil revenue in the NRF is strengthening the country's external and fiscal buffers. The fund's staff further observed that large-scale investments in physical and human capital are supporting non-oil economic growth and improving outcomes in health and education.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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