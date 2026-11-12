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PM weighs Skynet 6 contract decision between Sedgefield investment and national capacity

World » Europe » UK

A £2.4 billion Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract for the Skynet 6 military communications satellites has become a focal point for the debate over regional reindustrialisation versus national strategic capacity. The decision rests on whether to maintain a long-standing partnership with a European provider or facilitate a new US-led industrial presence in the North East.

Starlink satellites
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force photo by, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Starlink satellites

The Sedgefield Proposal

Lockheed Martin, a US aerospace firm, has tied its bid for the Skynet 6 contract to the establishment of a factory at NETPark in Sedgefield. The company proposes a £20 million investment in the facility, which it claims would create 500 direct jobs. These figures are presented as a catalyst for a wider local supply chain, with Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle Central and West, stating the investment could support an additional 1,500 high-value roles.

Beyond the factory, Lockheed Martin has committed £15 million to the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST) at Northumbria University. This academic partnership is designed to build a technical pipeline for the region's satellite ecosystem, mirroring the structural shift seen previously with the Nissan investment in the North East automotive sector.

Regional Disparity in Defence Spending

The push for the Lockheed Martin contract is driven by a significant gap in how defence funding is distributed across the UK. Alan Strickland, MP for Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor, noted that the North East receives less than 1% of MoD industry funding. This is further illustrated by the disparity between the £200 million spent on defence in the North East compared to nearly £8.5 billion in the South East.

Local MPs argue that the absence of a "defence prime"-a major primary contractor-leaves small regional businesses unable to access MoD contracts. The arrival of a firm like Lockheed Martin is viewed not merely as a source of jobs, but as an entry point for smaller local firms into the national defence supply chain.

National Capacity and the 'Net Loss' Argument

The proposal faces opposition from the Unite union, which argues that awarding the contract to a US firm would undermine the UK's established space industry. Airbus, the current provider with bases in Stevenage and Portsmouth, has designed and launched the MoD's satellites for over two decades. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, claims that shifting the contract to Lockheed Martin would result in a net loss of jobs for the UK as a whole, despite the projected gains in Sedgefield.

Central to this dispute is the concept of sovereign capability. While critics warn that relying on a US firm makes military infrastructure dependent on foreign goodwill, proponents argue the satellites would be built by British workers and remain compliant with MoD sovereign requirements, ensuring UK-led decision-making.

Current Status

The Prime Minister is currently reviewing the decision on the Skynet 6 contract. While he has expressed a commitment to reindustrialisation and the creation of regional jobs, no final decision has been reached on whether the contract will be awarded to the incumbent European provider or the US bidder.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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