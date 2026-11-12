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Deputy traffic commissioner to decide permanent licence for 60 HGVs at Astley Business Park

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A deputy traffic commissioner is weighing whether to grant Whistl a permanent licence to base 60 HGVs and 95 trailers at the PLP-operated Astley Business Park in Tyldesley, following reports of significant nocturnal light and noise pollution affecting nearby residents.

Iveco
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Iveco

Operational constraints and movements

The site transitioned to 24-hour operations in July under an interim licence. However, residents testifying at a public inquiry in Wigan described a system where vehicle activity persists at a high frequency throughout the evening. One resident, David Gerrard, recorded 113 vehicle movements over a seven-hour period on a Tuesday evening, averaging one movement every 3.5 minutes.

The physical impact on adjacent homes includes the illumination of bedrooms by amber hazard lights and red brake lights, alongside the sound of trucks shunting and docking. Residents of Daisyfield and Thistlecroft reported that noise from accelerating vehicles and banging has rendered gardens unusable and forced windows to remain closed.

Mitigation and current limits

Following complaints regarding vibration, fumes, and a "cacophonous" environment, Whistl has voluntarily suspended all vehicle movements between midnight and 6am. Amanda Robinson, a resident of Withington Drive, noted that while this has shifted the start of disruption to 6am, the high-pitched beeping and vehicle noise continue to interfere with home-based professional work and sleep.

The inquiry process

Deputy traffic commissioner John Baker is overseeing the proceedings, which have recognised 143 valid objections. Many of these residents are represented by the Astley Warehouse Action Group. The inquiry focused on the direct physical consequences of the site's operation on the surrounding housing, including the loss of privacy due to the placement of protective bunds.

A decision on the application for the permanent housing of the HGV fleet is expected within 28 days.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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