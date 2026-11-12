Manchester Council faces £5.5m revenue gap due to social care overspend and housing repair costs

Manchester City Council is facing a £5.5m deficit in its revenue budget, driven by rising demand for adult social care and complexities in supported accommodation.

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The social care deficit

According to a budget update published on Wednesday, 11 November, the council's adult social care department has overspent by £9.4m. While this figure has been partially offset by underspending in other areas to reach the overall £5.5m revenue gap, the council attributes the overspend to two primary drivers: the increasing complexity of care packages and a reliance on temporary agency staff to cover sickness and vacancies.

Housing reserves and maintenance

The council's housing revenue account-dedicated to the repair and maintenance of city housing-requires £22m from reserves to balance. This represents an increase of £7.4m over the previously approved amount.

Councillor Gavin White, who leads on housing, noted that the council inherited challenges after bringing housing in-house from Northwards in 2021. Current spending is focused on statutory requirements, specifically fire safety and the remediation of damp and mould. To address the deficit, the council intends to bring its repairs contract in-house from April next year.

School grants and government support

A separate overspend of £44m exists within the dedicated schools grant, which funds individual school budgets and Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs). A council officer described the current system as "not sustainable," although the financial risk is mitigated by an expected government deficit support grant in November, which is anticipated to cover the majority of the cost via a 90 per cent repayment.

Council leader Garry Bridges acknowledged the ongoing pressures within children's and adult services, while Reform UK councillor Sian Astley questioned the long-term sustainability of the housing reserves position.