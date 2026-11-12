Northumbria Police introduces 'Supporting Women Away from Custody' programme

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, has updated the region's Police and Crime Plan, introducing a specific programme aimed at keeping women out of the prison system. The initiative, one of three new flagship projects in the refreshed document, focuses on reducing reoffending and providing support to women in the criminal justice system.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Petr Kratochvil, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Union Jack

Targeted support for women in custody

The "Supporting Women Away from Custody” programme is designed to prevent further offending by addressing the specific circumstances of women in the justice system. The plan acknowledges that a significant number of these individuals have experienced trauma, abuse, and significant disadvantage.

Rather than relying solely on enforcement, the approach aims to reduce the use of custody and facilitate access to the support services required to change life trajectories. This sits alongside the broader goal of holding Northumbria Police accountable for delivering on commitments to reduce reoffending and divert offenders from prison where possible.

Community consultation and new priorities

The updated plan follows the Commissioner's Community Catch up Consultation, a process involving thousands of conversations with residents, community groups, and partners over the summer. While the consultation confirmed that the existing six priorities remained relevant, it highlighted the need for more action in specific areas.

The two other new flagship programmes introduced alongside the women's safety initiative are:

Hate Crime: A focus on increasing confidence in reporting incidents, improving victim support, and bringing communities together to counter division and intolerance.

A focus on increasing confidence in reporting incidents, improving victim support, and bringing communities together to counter division and intolerance. Improving Women's Safety in Public Places: A multi-agency effort involving policing, local authorities, transport providers, and community organisations to challenge harmful behaviours and prevent violence before it occurs.

The refreshed plan also refines the original six priorities. These include tackling electric motorbikes and scooters, addressing illicit trade on high streets, and implementing behavioural change programmes for violence against women and girls.

A focus on prevention and accountability

Susan Dungworth stated that the plan is driven by the ambition to create safer streets and stronger communities, with fewer victims and more offenders brought to justice or guided away from further offending.

"These flagship programmes are where I want to make a distinctive and lasting difference,” she said. "They are about bringing partners together, tackling the root causes of harm and focusing on prevention, not just enforcement.”

The Commissioner emphasised that the plan is also about accountability, with a commitment to holding Northumbria Police to account for delivering against the outlined commitments. The goal is to leave a positive and lasting legacy for the communities of Northumbria.